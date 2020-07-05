Maharashtra govt cancels orders issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner for internal transfer of DCPs

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the orders issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner for internal transfers in the metro have been revoked.

"The orders issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner for internal transfers in Mumbai have been cancelled," Deshmukh told reporters here.

Earlier on Thursday, Commissioner Param Bir Singh had transferred 10 deputy commissioners of police (DCP) in the region.

Prior to this, Deshmukh on Wednesday had said that he had detailed discussions with Police administration on beefing up security arrangements at Mumbai's two Taj hotels in Colaba and Bandra in view of the bomb threat call from Karachi.

"Twelve years after India's worst terror attack on Mumbai, two Taj hotels - Colaba and Bandra have received a terror threat from Karachi. I have had detailed discussions on increasing security arrangements with both Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Commissioner of Police," Deshmukh said. (ANI)

