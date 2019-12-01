Maharashtra: Govt considering assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains, says Cong leader Husain Dalwai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Sunday said that Maharashtra government is considering providing assistance to the farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

"The government is considering providing assistance to the farmers. We are happy about that. However, whenever we talk about aid to farmers, the farmers and fishermen of Konkan are neglected," Dalwai told reporters here.

The Congress leader said that the situation is especially bad in the Konkan region where 90 per cent of the crop has been affected and several fruit trees have been uprooted.

"Fishermen have also been affected by the rains. Many have been injured and their boats have also been damaged. Farmers and fishermen of Konkan should get appropriate assistance from the government as well," he said.

Dalwai said that he has appraised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the issue and that he has assured him of doing the same.

"The last two chief ministers did not do anything for the people of Konkan," he added.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on November 16 took stock of the damage caused to crops by unseasonal rains during October-November and announced financial relief to the affected farmers. (ANI)