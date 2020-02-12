Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has approved five-day working week for state government employees.
The decision was taken in a meeting of state Cabinet on Wednesday.
The new system will be applicable from February 29 onwards.
Employees working for the Government of Maharashtra presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month. (ANI)
Maharashtra govt employees to have 5-day working week from Feb 29
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:59 IST
