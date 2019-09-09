Maharashtra govt expands ambit of farm loan waiver scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Maharashtra government on Monday expanded the ambit of its farm loan waiver scheme to cover more farmers who have taken loans for various agricultural activities.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis here.

With the eased norms, now the loans which were taken from licenced lenders but were out of their designated jurisdiction will also be waived off by the government.

The government will write off such farm loans taken up to November 30, 2014, it said in a press release.

The beneficiaries will have to complete the necessary procedure by March 31, 2020.

"This decision will benefit farmers in 19 districts of Marathavada and Vidarbha regions," the release said. (ANI)

