Maharashtra govt extends Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission's tenure till April 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Maharashtra government has extended Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission's tenure till April 8, 2020.

The commission was formed on Feb 9, 2018, to probe the violence in Bhima Koregaon and is headed by Justice (retired) JN Patel. It has been asked to submit the report in the extended period.

Earlier, a Pune court on Friday reserved its order on the transferring of the Bhima-Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and likely to pronounce judgment on February 14.

The Maharashtra state government, in an application filed before the court objected to transferring all the court records, seized articles from the file of this court to an NIA court in Mumbai.

The NIA had earlier filed a petition in the Pune sessions court on January 29 seeking transfer of the case to the agency's court in Mumbai.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person had lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. (ANI)

