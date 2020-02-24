Maharashtra govt forms committee to study Disha Act, asks panel to submit report by March 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has constituted a five-member committee to study the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act, which enables death penalty for rape and reduces the judgement period in such cases to 21 working days.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the committee has been asked to submit the report by March 30.

"We visited Andhra Pradesh to know about Disha Act (for speedy trial and faster execution in cases of sexual offences against women) and constituted a 5-member committee to know about this act. Till March 30, we have asked for a report from the Committee," he said at a press conference here.

Earlier, Deshmukh had said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government is also planning to enact the Disha Act which was implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

The Disha Act 2019, allowing stringent punishment for crimes committed against women, introduced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been evoking interest among the other states in the country.

Delhi and Odisha have also expressed interest in Act earlier and have sought details from the Andhra Pradesh government. (ANI)