Maharashtra govt forms six-member committee to look into CAA, NPR and NRC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Maharashtra government has constituted a committee of six ministers over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Shiv Sena leader and state minister Anil Parab will lead the committee while Jitendra Awhad (NCP), Nawab Malik (NCP), Uday Samant (Shiv Sena), Sunil Kedar (Congress), and Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) are the members.

The Committee will study CAA, NPR, NRC and submit a report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that there is no need to discuss the CAA and National Population Register (NPR) in the state Assembly. (ANI)

