Maharashtra: Govt increases monthly remuneration for freedom fighters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 25 (ANI): Maharashtra government increased the monthly remuneration for all the freedom fighters here on Tuesday.

Quoting the Chief Minister of state Devendra Fadnavis, CMO Maharashtra tweeted: "State Govt has increased monthly remuneration for all freedom fighters, be it for India's freedom struggle, Goa Mukti Sangram or Marathwada Mukti Sangram. We salute and remember all the heroes for gifting us this day."

In another tweet, Maharashtra CMO, while quoting Fadnavis, also announced pension for Misabandis.

"We are also giving pension to Misabandis. We feel that it is not only financial assistance but a matter of respect for their role in preserving values of Indian Democracy. We will ask all Collectors to expedite all pending cases," the tweet read. (ANI)

