Maharashtra govt instructs district admins to ensure people offer Ramadan prayers at homes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Minority Development Department of Maharashtra government has instructed the district administrations to ensure that people offer prayers at their homes during Ramadan in order to strictly implement the lockdown.

The state government also appealed to the Muslim community to observe the Roza Iftaar and prayers from their home during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the department also directed all district SPs, collectors, and other officers to spread awareness among the Muslim community to take precautions during Ramadan and spread awareness for avoiding public gathering at mosques.

"The holy month of Ramadan will begin from the next week. All members of the Muslim community are requested not to gather at mosques or any other public places during this month and all are requested to offer their prayer and fasting from their homes," the statement said.

It said that there is already a ban on all kinds of religious activities and all religious places are to remain closed during the nation-wide lockdown till May 3.

People are requested not to gather at mosque or terrace of homes or any empty grounds for Namaaz, Roza Iftaar, etc and all Ramadan-related activity shall be done at home, the statement said.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-affected State with a total of 3,323 cases, of which 331 patients have recovered after treatment while 201 others have lost their lives. (ANI)

