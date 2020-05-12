Maharashtra govt launches online OPD services for people during lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has come up with a unique idea of 'E-Sanjeevani OPD online' to help people get Out Patient Department (OPD) services through their laptops or mobile phones.

The government took this decision after several complaints about private clinics not operating their regular OPD due to which patients were badly affected.

The online OPD services are available at http://www.esanjeevaniopd.in.

The patients can visit the portal and avail e-token. They can then make a video call and a doctor will be available to consult on the medical issues.

16 specialist government doctors from Nashik, Bhandara and Nanded have been assigned for the scheme.

The OPD clinic will be operational daily from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm except on Sunday.

The government will decide on increasing the time limit for the OPDs as per demand.

The doctors will not only provide consultation to the patients on their illness but also give them e-prescriptions.

Initially, this E-OPD was started at some selective places.

Now, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has decided to launch the scheme statewide during the lockdown after getting a positive response from over 400 patients. (ANI)

