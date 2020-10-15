Maharashtra govt orders probe into Fadnavis' pet project Jalyukt Shivar Scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday informed that a committee has been set up to investigate alleged irregularities into the Jalyukt Shivar Scheme, which was launched during former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' government in 2016.



"A committee has been set up to investigate irregularities into the Jalyukt Shivar Scheme launched by the previous state govt. A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report says that large scale corruption took place under this scheme," the Minister said.

The Jalyukt Shivar project, launched by the Maharashtra government in 2016, involves deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, work on nullahs and digging of farm ponds. (ANI)

