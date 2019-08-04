Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File photo/ANI
Maharashtra: Govt requests NDRF for six more teams, airlifting villagers due to heavy rains

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Sunday requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to send in six more teams for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas and has also demanded the Indian Air Force to airlift approximately 35 villagers from a village near Khandvali.
"Maharashtra Government requests 6 more NDRF HQ teams for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in view of heavy rains. Also requests Indian Airforce for airlifting of around 35 villagers from Ju-Nandkhuri near Khandvali," a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra read.
Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert predicting heavy rains and gusty winds in Mumbai today. The weather department in its advisory also urged Mumbai residents to stay indoors and not venture into the sea or water-logged areas in the wake of high tide in the prediction. The overnight heavy rainfall has inundated several areas in the city.
"Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the capital. A high tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon. Strong winds in the Mithi river. The sea will be rough so the fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Avoid outing as far as possible," the IMD said.
In another tweet, the CMO said the government is in touch with Army, Navy and other agencies and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Disaster Management Cell are also monitoring the rains in Mumbai and nearby regions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held talks with PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and also asked the Chief Secretary of the state to coordinate with him regarding the ongoing relief work.
"BMC and disaster management cell is monitoring the Mumbai Rains and MMR situation are fully prepared. State Government is in touch with NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies too. CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Minister Eknath Shinde and asked CS to coordinate for relief measures," the second tweet read. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:44 IST

