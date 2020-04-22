Maharashtra govt revokes lockdown relaxations from Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Tuesday revoked lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune after it was found that people were not behaving responsibly, an official statement said.

"Maharashtra Govt revokes lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions as people are not behaving responsibly. Rest of the parts of the State to continue to have partial exemptions," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, 4,669 people in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 while 232 have lost their lives.

A total of 18,895 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 603 deaths. 3,260 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

