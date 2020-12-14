Maharashtra govt should be concerned about Maratha protesters instead of Delhi farmer agitation: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condemned the state government for expressing their interest to support the ongoing farmer agitation and pointed at the indifference of the state government to resolve the issue of Maratha protestors being thrashed in the state.

Maratha protestors are being thrashed in their homes and the state government is talking about the rights of protesters in Delhi, who are agitating against the new farm laws, said .

"The Chief Minister must speak about Maharashtra first instead of commenting on the protest going on in Delhi. Maratha protesters are being beaten up in their homes and government is taking about rights of protesters in delhi," said Fadnavis.



Fadnavis further said the state government is trying to run away from the discussions in legislature as well.

"First the government ran away from farmers' issue and the later from Maratha issue," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP legislators held a protest outside the state Assembly today, over various issues including Maratha reservation, inflated power bills and compensation to farmers after recent flood and heavy rain.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for January 25, 2021, the hearing of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law that grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs. (ANI)

