Maharashtra govt to build houses for Mumbai's 'dabbawalas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Maharashtra government would be building houses for Mumbai's famous 'dabbawalas' under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government said on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who ordered the state departments and officers concerned to make homes available to the dabbawalas. Pawar also ordered to build Mumbai Dabbawala Bhavan.

Labour Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and other departments secretaries including MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) Vice President Milind Mhaiskar were also present in the meeting, which was also attended by a delegation of Mumbai's dabbawalas.

"It is good news. We thank Ajit Dada for taking such a decision. It will be really good for the dabbawalas. We welcome this decision," Subhash Talekar, operation head of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said. (ANI)

