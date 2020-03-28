Maharashtra Govt to include treatment for coronavirus under its health care scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Government on Saturday decided to include treatment for coronavirus under its health care scheme Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojna from April 1.

Maharashtra Government on Saturday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state now rises to 186 after 3 new positive cases (2 male and 1 female) reported from Naidu Hospital, 1 male tested positive at KEM Hospital in Pune and 1 male in Jalgaon.

Earlier today, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that all grocery and daily needs shops would remain open in the state to avoid panic like situations.

The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

