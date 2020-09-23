Maharashtra govt to withdraw non-serious cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): PWD Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said that the government has decided to withdraw cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation which are not serious offences.

"The government has decided to withdraw cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation which are not serious offences. 26 cases of serious offences are under trial. The home department will look into it and take a decision accordingly," Ashok Chavan told reporters here.

He said, "Today cabinet minister has discussed Maratha reservation in the cabinet meeting. We have spoken and discussed with the senior counsel and we have also discussed about the Supreme Court's order which has stayed the reservation."



"We have filed an application in the Supreme Court to listen to the state government's side on the order which has stayed Maratha reservation," he added.

On Monday, Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking vacation of its stay on the reservation to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state.

The apex court had earlier this month directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench.

The bench held that no Maratha quota will be granted for jobs and admissions for the session 2020-21 and said that admissions to postgraduate courses in the state will not be altered. (ANI)

