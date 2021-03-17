Maharashtra govt warns shutting hotels, cinemas for violating COVID-19 rules

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): With the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government issued an order on Monday directing cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to follow COVID-related rules, and if found violating will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central government.

Mumbai on Monday reported 1712 new cases and 4 deaths. WIth 1063 recoveries, the city's cured tally rises to 3,18,642. Currently, Mumbai has 3,45,659 cases of which 14,582 are active and 11,535 fatalities.

Maharashtra has reported as many as 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 23,29,464, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, with 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 52,909. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,30,547.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) and hotels at 50 per cent capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings and 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50 per cent capacity, advising work from home.

The state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions.(ANI)