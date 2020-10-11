Maharashtra govt withdraws cases registered against Aarey protesters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the State government has withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey.

He said the proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg.

"We have withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg," Thackeray said in a virtual address.



The announcement comes days after Thackeray had directed the Home Department to immediately start the procedure to withdraw cases registered against protesters last year for opposing the felling of trees for a proposed metro car-shed at Aarey colony.



A tweet from the chief minister's office had said that Thackeray has directed the state home department to begin the process of withdrawing the cases.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had stayed the order for the Aarey metro car shed project. (ANI)

