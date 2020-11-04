Maharashtra govt's action reminds us of emergency: Javadekar condemns Arnab's detention

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday condemned Mumbai Police's action against Republic TV editor-in-chief and said that the action of the Maharashtra government was just like the emergency.

"We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," the Minister tweeted.

Reacting to the detention, Union Minister Smriti Irani said if those in the free press don't stand up today in support of Arnab Goswami, they will tactically be in support of fascism.

"Those in the free press who don't stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?" she tweeted.

Actor Kanagana Ranaut, who is at loggerheads with Maharashtra government after "illegal" part of her office was demolished in Mumbai also lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray government over the action against Goswami.



"Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai?Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces, Aazadi ka karz chukana hai #ArnabGoswami," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Goswami's arrest by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive Maharashtra government.

"Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami physically assaulted & arrested by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive M'rashtra govt. Strongly condemn this shameless politically motivated Mumbai police action. It's like Emergency days in Maharashtra," she tweeted.

Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday and alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence today and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Republic TV channel telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

