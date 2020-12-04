Maharashtra Guv congratulates Ranjitsinh Disale for Global Teacher Prize 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday congratulated Solapur ZP School teacher Ranjitsinh Disale on being selected for the Global Teacher Prize 2020, said the Governor House.



"Convey my heartiest greetings and felicitations to Shri Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher from ZP school in Paritewadi, Solapur district on being chosen for the coveted 1 million dollars Global Teacher Prize 2020, which is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation," the Governor of Maharashtra tweeted.

"Shri Disale's work of generating interest about education among children from rural areas, through innovative ideas and use of technology are commendable and worthy of emulating by others," Governor of Maharashtra added. (ANI)

