Maharashtra Guv expresses grief on loss of lives in Sangli boat capsize incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a boat capsized in Sangli.

"I was deeply saddened to know about the rescue boat capsize mishap in Brahmanal village in Sangli district in which many innocent people lost their lives. It is really distressing that some more lives have been lost due to flood in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts during the past week. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the next of those who lost their loved ones in the floods," the Governor said in a statement.

At least 12 people are feared dead after a rescue boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district today. The boat, with 27 people on board, was carrying locals from flooded areas to a safer place.

Sixteen people have been rescued, said the state authorities, and nine bodies were recovered.

"A boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district. There were 27-30 villagers on that boat. So far, 9 bodies have been recovered, and 16 people have been rescued. Rest are still missing," Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division Deepak Mhaisekar told ANI.

"The rescue operation is underway and 10-12 are feared dead", said Milind Bharambe, Special Inspector General (Law & Order), Maharashtra Police. (ANI)

