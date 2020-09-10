Maharashtra Guv felicitates social organisations serving poor amid COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 18 social, cultural and social service organisations here on Wednesday for "doing commendable social work for the poor" amid COVID-19 outbreak.

According to an official release, Governor Koshyari called upon service organisations to sustain their social service, even after the pandemic is over. He appealed to the organisations to be compassionate towards the poor and the needy.

A "certificate of honour" was presented to representatives of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, JITO Walkeshwar, JIO, ARAJ, DIvyaj Foundation, Lodha Group, Aarju Foundation, Dosti - Kamathipura, Panchmmukhi Seva Sanstha, Rajasthani Mahila Mandal, Hari Satsang, Quest Foundation, Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Trust, Metal and Stainless Steel Merchants' Association, BAPS Swami Narayan Mandir, Attari Welfare Association, Lodha Foundation and Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana.

The felicitation function was organized by the Lodha Foundation. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA, Parag Shah, MLA, Manju Lodha, Chairperson Lodha Foundation and Dr Bijal Mehta, Trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission were prominent among those present. (ANI)

