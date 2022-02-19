Maharashtra Guv pays floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Dilip Walse Patil, and other leaders participated in the celebrations on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Pune.





Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary in Ponda.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the Maratha warrior king on his birth anniversary and said that his outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare have been inspiring people for generations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Shivaji Jayanti is a festival that is celebrated across the country, especially in Maharashtra. The occasion is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler 'Shivaji Maharaj'. (ANI)

