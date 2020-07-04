Maharashtra Health Minister hopeful of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope is hopeful and positive about the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Balram Bhargava informed that the vaccine trial will begin by July 7 on Friday.

During a conversation with ICMR DG, the state Health Minister was informed that the vaccine's trial will begin by July 7 in 13-14 hospitals. Pre-clinical and clinical trials are expected to be completed by August 15, read the press note from the Health Minister's office. Bharat Biotech had recently received a nod for a clinical trial of its vaccine - Covaxin.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Balram Bhargava has written a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of a clinical trial can be launched by August 15.





"This is the first indigenous vaccine being developed by India and is one of the top priority projects which is being monitored at the topmost level of the Government. The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by the ICMR-National Institute of virology. Pune- ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine," the letter read.

A total of 12 institutes have been asked by the ICMR to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine as it is being considered the topmost priority projects which are being monitored by the government.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus case count has risen to 6,25,544. (ANI)