Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Wednesday visited the quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp.
A total of 180 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported till now from the Dharavi area in Mumbai, with several people under quarantine.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State with 5,218 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
It has reported 251 deaths, the highest fatality rate among the states. (ANI)
Maharashtra Health Minister, IMCT visit quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp
ANI | Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:13 IST
