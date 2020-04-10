Maharashtra Home Dept orders lockdown of 5 prisons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Maharashtra Home Department has issued orders for the complete lockdown of five prisons situated in Mumbai and Pune region, till further orders, to combat COVID-19.

The five prisons are -- Mumbai Central Jail, Thane Jail, Yerawada Jail, Byculla Jail and Kalyan Jail.

As per the order, no new inmates would be admitted and no one would be let out of these jails.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has recorded 1,364 positive cases of coronavirus so far. Out of the total, 125 people have recovered and 97 have died due to the virus.

With 547 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases crossed the 6,000 mark, with the number of cases rising to 6,412.

Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 people have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

