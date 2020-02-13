Maharashtra Home Minister asks anti-CAA activists to call off protest at Mumbai's Nagpada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday requested the anti-CAA protesters at Nagpada to shift their protest to a "designated site" as they do not have required permission to protest in Nagpada.

The protest which has been going on in Nagpada is has been famously called "Mumbai Bagh" protest, in resemblance to Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest.

Deshmukh said, "Women protesting there (in Nagpada) have not taken permission for staging protest in that area. We have requested the protesters to call off their protest from that site. They can continue their protests at a designated site."

On February 3, the Mumbai Police had issued a notice under Section 149 of CrPC to people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Nagpada area.

The police invoke Section 149 of the CrPC to prevent cognizable offences. (ANI)