Maharashtra Home Minister condemns violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amravati during protests against Tripura violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday condemned the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, adding that the focus was on keeping the situation under control and maintaining peace.

"We condemn the violence. I spoke to Devendra Fadnavis, Amravati MP, to help maintain social harmony and peace. We are focusing on how to keep the situation under control and maintain peace," Patil said.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the violence and demanded strict action against leaders making inciting speeches.



"We condemn protests and violence happening in Maharashtra. Tripura Police have exposed fake photos posted on social media. I appeal to the people of Amravati to maintain social harmony and peace. There should be action against leaders giving inciting speeches," Fadanvis said.

Amravati MP Navneet R Rana while condemning the violence urged the citizens and political leaders to maintain peace and harmony.

"I want to tell the guardian minister not to give political colour to this, but talk about the safety of people," Rana added.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27. (ANI)

