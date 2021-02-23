Maharashtra Home Minister condoles demise of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday condoled the death of Mohan Delkar, Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who died allegedly by suicide.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said that the news of Delkar's demise is 'very shocking'.

"The news of the demise of Mohan Delkar, seven time MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, committing suicide at a hotel in Mumbai is very shocking. May God grant his soul eternal peace," he tweeted.



Yesterday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday had also condoled the death of Delkar.

"Received sad news of the demise of Mohan Delkar ji, MP of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. My condolences are with the family in this hour of grief," Birla said in a tweet.

The body of 58-year-old Delkar was found in a hotel in South Mumbai and has been sent for a postmortem.

The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Further investigation into his death is underway, said police. (ANI)

