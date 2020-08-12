Maharashtra: IED explosives planted by Naxalites recovered by Gondia police

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Improvised explosive device (IED) explosives, planted by Naxalites, were recovered from Murkutdoh-Sonegaon village of Salekasa Tehsil in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Gondia Police, the recovery was made during a search operation. Police also recovered an IED detonator, wire and a battery from the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

