Maharashtra: IMD issues Red Alert for 5 districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued 'Red Alert' for Palgha, Thane and Raigad districts for July 27-28, Ratnagiri district for July 27 and Mumbai for July 28.

A Red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

"Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of a low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours," IMD said in its advisory.

It also predicted intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places likely in city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

"Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius, respectively," it added.

It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea during the next two days by stating that strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next 48 hours.

"Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail off Gujarat coast and North Arabian Sea during next 5 days," IMD said. (ANI)

