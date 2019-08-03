Maharashtra: IMD issues 'red alert' for 7 districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara districts for August 3-4 and Mumbai for August 3.

A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

"Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely to continue over Konkan and Maharashtra during next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places likely in city and suburbs in the next 2-3 days.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea, the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts," the IMD said.

It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea during the next two days. (ANI)

