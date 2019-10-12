Representative image
Maharashtra: IMD predicts heavy rain in Palghan, Thane in next 4 hrs

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain followed by thunderstorm and lightning in Palghar and Thane districts in the next four hours.
"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching 40 km/h, & intense spell of rain likely to occur in the districts of Palghar and Thane during the next 4 hours," IMD said.
According to the weather forecast agency, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Bihar.
It further predicted that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from most parts of central India and some more parts of the west and east India during the next 24 hours.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with isolated heavy rains are likely over south peninsular India during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

