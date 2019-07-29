Maharashtra: Injured tortoise found in Kachrali Lake in Thane, rescued

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Heavy rains lashing Maharashtra seems to be taking a toll on animals too.

On Monday, an injured tortoise was found in Kachrali Lake in front of Thane Municipal Corporation in Panchpakhadi here.

The tortoise identified as a female Indian soft-shell turtle and weighing around 39.5-kilogram got injured after being hit by the rocks during high tide.

[{f1224420-445b-4efa-b911-5a72de837f57:intradmin/WhatsApp_Image_2019-07-29_at_1.19.06_PM.jpeg}]

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot around 8 am and rescued the tortoise.

It was taken to a veterinary hospital in Brahmand for further medical assistance.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Maharashtra today in its bulletin. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are also likely to prevail over the entire state. (ANI)