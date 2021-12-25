Maharashtra issues COVID-19 guidelines amid Omicron threat during festive seasons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): In the wake of expected crowding at the time of upcoming festivals amid Omicron variant threat, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued new COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting gathering of more than five persons in public places from 9 pm-6 am, among other such measures, applicable from the intervening night of December 24-25.

"Gathering of more than five persons in public places across the state prohibited from 9 pm-6 am, only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings," reads the order.

Capacity for various functions and venues has also been limited to a certain number.

The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

For events other than the above two events, in confined spaces where the seating capacity is not more than 50 per cent of the capacity and where the seating capacity is not fixed, the attendance will be 25 per cent. In all such events, if they are held in open space, the attendance will not be more than 25 per cent of the seating capacity.



Attendance for sports competitions, sports ceremonies shall not exceed 25 per cent of the seating capacity of the venue.

"Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theaters will have 50 per cent capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 per cent capacity," says the release.

Maharashtra government also released Christmas specific guidelines to be observed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"People will be allowed to attend church up to 50 per cent of the available seating capacity in the church for Christmas. Special care should be taken to ensure that the church is not crowded in any way and that Social Distancing is maintained and that masks and sanitizers are used. Disinfection should also be arranged in the church," says the release.

"Scenes from the life of the Lord Jesus, a Christmas tree or other objects are kept in the church on Christmas day. Appropriate measures should be taken to follow the rules of Social Distancing and Hygiene in that place," it added.

Guidelines also include that no shops or stalls should be set up outside / around the church, avoid large gatherings or crowds in public places or on the streets and Fireworks should not be set off, strict adherence to rules and regulations regarding noise pollution.

"Maharashtra has reported about 108 cases till Friday with more than 1000 cases being reported in the state every day since past few weeks," said the release. (ANI)

