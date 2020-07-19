Maharashtra: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind urges CM Thackeray to allow Bakra Eid activities in 27 districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Maharashtra has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the activities related to Eid-ul-Adha, while ensuring that all safety guidelines related to COVID-19 remain in place, in 27 districts in the state.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Home Department had on Friday issued guidelines for Bakra Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) celebration this year prohibiting prayers at mosques and urging people to make a symbolic sacrifice on the occasion.

"Prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places but should be done at home only. Currently, all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone," read the guidelines.

Rizwan-ur Rahman Khan, President of Jamaat e Islami Hind, Maharashtra, in the letter, addressed to the Chief Minister on July 16 said, "Nine out of thirty-six districts of Maharashtra have 93 per cent cases of COVID-19, therefore we suggest to allow the activities related to Eid-ul-Adha in 27 other districts, including Bakra Mandi and slaughterhouses, as usual with certain additional safety measures such as social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitisation etc."

The letter stated that the organisation believed the celebrations will be subdued this time owing to the COVID-19 threat and the people themselves will abide by the guidelines issued by the state government.

The organisation further suggested measures for the nine most affected districts in the state.

The measures include allowing to set up "community sacrifice centres" as per the demand in different areas in the nine districts and allowing the purchase and sale of goats to take place in these centres.

It also urged the Chief Minister to draft a plan for buying and selling of animals, according to local needs and to allow animal markets to be set up on bigger grounds.

With 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday. The total count in the state stands at 3,00,937, including 1,23,377 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 fatalities, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

