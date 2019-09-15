Maharashtra: JP Nadda addresses party workers, visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working President JP Nadda on Sunday addressed party workers at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Nadda along with other party members and workers recited Vande Matram before commencing the meeting here.

Later, Nadda along with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya offered prayers at revered Siddhivinayak Temple here to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

"Offered prayers at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai and prayed for the happiness of all. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Nadda tweeted on Sunday.



Earlier today, Nadda visited Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai's Bhuleshwar area.

"Offered prayers at the Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai and prayed for the happiness, peace and good health for all," Nadda wrote in a tweet.



Nadda on Saturday addressed a special meeting here and inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"I addressed a special meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Saturday and inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party office on the occasion of #SevaSaptah. Through the medium of this exhibition, we get inspiration of sacrifice, dedication, service, and love for the nation," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)