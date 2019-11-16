Maharashtra: Junior resident doctor allegedly commits suicide at KEM Hospital

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:29 IST

Congress-Shiv coming together in Maharashtra for greed of power:...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday hit out at the Congress and the Shiv Sena amid talks of the two parties forming the government in Maharashtra, saying that they have different ideologies and would never be successful.