Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: BJP leader CT Ravi urges people to wait for court's verdict

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Referring to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary CT Ravi on Saturday urged people of both states to be patient and wait for the apex court's verdict.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi said "The matter is in court. This is a very old issue and the people of both states have to be patient. There is a very deep connection between the two states. We should follow the verdict of the court."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will soon call a meeting regarding the matter.

"Our MPs are going to meet Union Home minister and explain Karnataka's stand. Amit Shah is also likely to call a meeting soon to ensure there is peace among the people of both states. As soon as he calls, I will go and attend the meeting," he said.

After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi, after which as a precautionary measure, police presence was tightened along the border, in Belagavi's Chikkodi.



Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. As per media reports, the long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute started in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages, including Belagavi, in Karnataka.

The villages are spread across Belagavi and the north-western and north-eastern regions of Karnataka -- all bordering Maharashtra.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer Kannada-speaking 260 villages predominantly, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending. (ANI)

