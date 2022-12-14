Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: MP Rahul Shewale urges Prez Murmu for action

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and requested her to take cognizance of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

Addressing the President in a letter, the Lok Sabha MP said "The Maharashtra-Karnataka border row has created tensions in the two states, and the matter is currently pending in the Supreme Court."

He said that the Maharashtra government has tried to act in the situation positively.

"So far the role of the Maharashtra government in the matter has remained positive. CM Eknath Shinde has been trying to keep the situation calm. But, some parties are trying to purposely aggravate the situation," he said.

He further said urged the President to make the Indian government take proper action in the matter.



"I urge from the side of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, to take cognizance of the matter, and make the Indian government take proper action so that the matter can be resolved quickly. I am sure that you will take the right decision," he further said.

After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi, after which as a precautionary measure, police presence was tightened along the border, in Belagavi's Chikkodi.

Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. As per media reports, the long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute started in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages, including Belagavi, in Karnataka.

The villages are spread across Belagavi and Karnataka's northwestern and north-eastern regions - all bordering Maharashtra.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending. (ANI)

