Maharashtra: Kavalapur or "Carrot village" cultivates carrots on 450 acres every year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Kavalapur village in Miraj taluka of Sangli district is known as "Carrot village" because the villagers cultivate carrots on hundreds of acres here.

Due to the abundance of water, sugarcane, grapes and carrots are grown in the Kavalapur region along with vegetable cultivation. Mainly sugarcane cultivation, as well as "carrot" cultivation, is done on a large scale.

Kavalpur carrots are in huge demand not only in Maharashtra but in other states also because of their sweet taste.



The village annually produces about 450 acres of carrots. That's why the farmers of this village give priority to carrot farming. The price of these carrots is 20 to 22 rupees in the market. The farmer has to spend 30 to 40 thousand rupees per acre to produce this carrot and gets a profit of 80 to 90 thousand rupees per acre. The shelf life of these carrots is three months. Farmers get maximum profit from it in less time. That's why this village is also called the village of carrots.

The speciality of this carrot is that it is sweet in taste and nutritious for the body and chosen as indigenous.



These carrots are in great demand in Sangli markets, Kolhapur, Karad, Satara and Karnataka. But due to low demand in the Pune market, the farmers of these carrots have expressed regret that the time has come for them to sell abroad. (ANI)

