Maharashtra: k'nataka border, Naxal issues rock Vidhan Sabha

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): The first day of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly began with an uproar by the opposition, with MLAs of the Mahavikas Aghadi holding placards protesting in the Vidhan Bhavan premises over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

MLAs of NCP, Congress and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena joined the protest.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue of the border dispute in the Assembly and said "A Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra has been stopped from entering Belagaum. In a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah it was decided that no one would be stopped from going there, then how can the collector there take such a decision."



Responding to the issue raised by Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "For the first time the Home Minister of the country mediated the border dispute, he has taken this issue seriously, we have presented the side of the border residents to him, Amit Shah has had put forth his point in front of the border dispute, now there should be no politics on the border dispute, we should stand together with the border residents."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis aligned with CM Shinde's remarks and said that the government will look into the matter.

Responding to Pawar's remark on the issues of Naxalites and the recent threat to Aheri MLA Dharmarao Baba Atram from Gadchiroli, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the said MLA will be given apt security.

"The government has taken seriously the threat received by Naxalites to MLA Dharmarao Baba Atram, he will be given all necessary security. Naxalites are deliberately instigating people regarding the Surjagarh project. The government will complete the Surjagarh project, Maharashtra will never stop fearing Naxalites, we will answer them, today we have stopped Naxalism in Gadchiroli up to a few tehsils, and the youth of Gadchiroli has stopped going towards Naxalism today," said Fadnavis. (ANI)

