Maharashtra LC polls: All nominations except Independent candidate Shahbaz Rathod's found valid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): All nominations for Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra except that of an Independent candidate Shahbaz Rathod have been found valid after the scrutiny of all 14 nominations today.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 14.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe, four NCP leaders - Shashikant Shinde, Amol Mitkari, Kiran Pawaskar and Shivajirao Garje - and Congress' Rajesh Rathod have filed nominations.

Six candidates from BJP - Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil, Ajit Gopchade, Sandeep Lele and Ramesh Karad - are in the fray.

Elections to the nine Legislative Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Election Commission has now given the go ahead for the election which will be held on May 21 while also stating that necessary guidelines have to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the polls. (ANI)

