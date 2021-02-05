Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole resigns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, who is tipped to be the next chief of the Congress state unit, resigned from his post on Thursday.

He handed over his resignation to the deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal.

"The high command of the party asked me to resign from the post. I obeyed them," Patole said.



Balasaheb Thorat is the current president of the Maharashtra Congress.

Patole, the MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district, was made Speaker when the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed the government in 2019.

In December 2017, Patole resigned from BJP and had joined the Congress party. (ANI)

