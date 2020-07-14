Maharashtra: Leopard captured by forest officials in Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A leopard was captured in Nashik's Samangaon by forest officials on Monday.

Vivek Bhamare, Range Forest Officer said that the leopard will be sent to Borivali national park.

"It will be sent to Borivali national park. We have collected its samples and sent for testing to verify if it was behind recent incidents of attacks on people," he said. (ANI)

