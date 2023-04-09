Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): With the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra recorded 542 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the state stand at 4360.

"In the past 24 hours, one death and 542 new cases have been reported. A total of 668 patients were discharged," the press release said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.12 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.



"A total of 79,96,323 COVID-19 patients are discharged from the covid facilities after full recovery till April 8," it mentioned.

Today country also recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, marking a marginal increase from Friday's tally of 6,050 cases, the Union health ministry stated in a bulletin on Saturday.

The overall number of active cases stands at 31,194, as of Saturday, with the daily positivity rate at 5.63 per cent, the Health Ministry stated further in its release.

With 3,253 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall count stood at 4,41,89,111, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing. Mandaviya urged state Health ministers to conduct mock drills at hospitals on April 10 and 11 to assess their preparedness in handling a surge in cases. (ANI)

