Maharashtra: Lok Adhikar Manch holds rally in support of new citizenship law in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers gathered in Nagpur here on Sunday morning to hold a rally in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which is largely being opposed across the country.

Workers of Lok Adhikar Manch held the rally from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk here, raising slogans hailing the new citizenship law and showing posters of "Nagpur welcomes CAA". The rally has been organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations.

The demonstrators were seen holding flags of the social organisation as well as the BJP. Some others were also seen waving the Indian national flag at the rally.

This comes at a time when the new act is facing large-scale opposition and major protests are being held against it across the country.

The act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

