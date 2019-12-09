Maharashtra: Man arrested for attempt to rape minor girl, later killed her

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A 32-year-old man was arrested for killing a minor girl whose body was found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area, police said.

Before murdering the minor girl, the accused attempted to rape her.

The accused identified as Sanjay Dev Puri was arrested on Sunday.

The girl was missing from December 7 and her body was found in Linga village on Sunday.

Police have registered a case under sections 376, 363, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. (ANI)

