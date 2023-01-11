Maharashtra: Man arrested for posing as police officer and trying to extort money from journalist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man for posing as a police officer and trying to extort money from a journalist and her husband near Sardar Tarasingh Talav on Eastern Express Highway.

The accused has been arrested by Navghar Police on the basis of a complaint lodged by the journalist. A case under Sections 506 and 170 of the IPC has been registered against him, the police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday night, when the journalist was sitting in her car with her husband. A man came from behind and started taking pictures of the car.

When asked, he identified himself as a policeman.

The journalist then asked him to show his identity card, on which he got angry and pretended to call his senior.



On phone, the accused, identified as Shinde, said that a man was trying to molest a woman in a parked vehicle and he was letting them off with a fine, according to the complainant.

Following this, the woman journalist called the police control room and informed them about the incident.

Soon a team of police patrolling nearby reached the spot and caught the accused.

The accused was brought to the police station and during interrogation, he revealed that he was not a policeman and worked in a private firm.

Police said that during the investigation it was revealed that the accused had a motive of extorting money from the couple by threatening them and they are now probing if he has any previous criminal record. (ANI)

